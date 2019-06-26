EXO Members Had A Group Dinner Ahead Of D.O's Military Enlistment

Wed., 26 Jun. 2019

EXO

On Tuesday night, EXO's maknae, Sehun uploaded a photo on his Instagram that both warmed and broke the hearts of EXO-LS everywhere. 

It looked like the popular K-pop boy group sat down for a wholesome dinner ahead of D.O's mandatory military enlistment next week. The 26-year-old lead vocalist was treated to a wonderful meal by his band members. 

All the members of EXO were present, save for Xiumin who has already enlisted into the military and Lay who is currently promoting his recently released solo EP in China. As D.O's enlistment looms closer, this EXO family photo is both heartwarming and heart-breaking to EXO-Ls. 

At the same time, it also shows how well-loved D.O is with both fans and his fellow members. 

D.O is set to enlist into the military on 1 July and it has been confirmed that the singer will be dropping a brand new solo single as a small "thank you" gift to EXO-Ls. 

He will be the second member of the group to enlist with the first being the eldest in EXO, Xiumin. 

