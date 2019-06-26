Seungri Has Been Forwarded To Prosecution On 7 Criminal Charges

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 2:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Seungri

Yesterday, the Metropolitan/Provincial Special Detective Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that Seungri has been forwarded to prosecution on seven criminal charges. 

The police stated that the former Big Bang member was forwarded to the prosecution on the following charges; solicitation of prostitution, occupational embezzlement of Burning Sun funds, occupational embezzlement of attorney's fees, instigating destruction of evidence, violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, and violation of the Food Sanitation Act.

The 29-year-old idol had been in the middle of several controversies that became public on 28 January 2019 when South Korean news channel, MBC Newsdesk reported an alleged assault incident that occurred on November 2018 in Burning Sun. At that time, Seungri was the face of the night club. This led to several accusations of illegal activities that allegedly involved Burning Sun, such as prostitution, drug trafficking and police corruption. 

Burning Sun CEOs, Lee Sung-Hyun and Lee Moon-Ho were also investigated by the police along with Yuri Holding's CEO Yoo In-Seok. During this time, Seungri officially announced his departure from K-pop boy group, Big Bang and his agency, YG Entertainment. 

Read

Sex & Secret Group Chats: Seungri and Jung Joon-Young Are in Hot Water

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, they have found evidence that allegedly indicates several instances where Seungri had mediated prostitution during the period in between December 2015 and January 2016. 

With regards to the embezzlement charges, the police revealed that the singer has reportedly embezzled a total of 1.12 billion won (roughly $969,000). The instances of embezzlement that allegedly occurred are as follows

  1. Seungri and Yoo In-Seok claimed to hire a merchandiser and wired the "payment" to an account that was managed by Madam Lin's assistant named Ahn, who they were in cahoots with. 
  2. The two took 528 billion won from Burning Sun funds under the pretence of payment for using the Monkey Museum (another night club that Seungri was associated with) brand.
  3. Seungri embezzled 22 million won from Monkey Museum's funds for "personal attorney expenses".
Seungri, Big Bang

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Seungri is also to be trialled for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes on grounds of allegedly distributing illicit content that were filmed without consent in the infamous KakaoTalk group chat with Jung Joon-Young and others. From this incident, Seungri is also being charged for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence as he was reputedly the one who instructed the members of the group chat to change their phones. 

As of writing this article, no concrete dates have been given regarding Seungri's trial dates in court. 

The story is still developing. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Seungri , Scandal , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Easter Brunch

How to Master Your Sunday Brunch Table

YouTube Star Etika

The Sad, Public Downfall of Etika and More Shocking YouTube Star Tragedies

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

BTS Will Release A New Movie This Summer

America's Got Talent, Ben Trigger

America's Got Talent Just Trolled Us All With the Golden Buzzer

Big Brother, Julie Chen

Big Brother Season 21's First Twist Is a Doozy

Alex Rodriguez, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sets the Record Straight on What She and Alex Rodriguez Really Talked About at the Met Gala

Meghan Trainor

Why Meghan Trainor Says Her Husband Daryl Sabara Is Her Biggest ''Fan''

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.