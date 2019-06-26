Seungri Has Been Forwarded To Prosecution On 7 Criminal Charges

Yesterday, the Metropolitan/Provincial Special Detective Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that Seungri has been forwarded to prosecution on seven criminal charges.

The police stated that the former Big Bang member was forwarded to the prosecution on the following charges; solicitation of prostitution, occupational embezzlement of Burning Sun funds, occupational embezzlement of attorney's fees, instigating destruction of evidence, violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, and violation of the Food Sanitation Act.

The 29-year-old idol had been in the middle of several controversies that became public on 28 January 2019 when South Korean news channel, MBC Newsdesk reported an alleged assault incident that occurred on November 2018 in Burning Sun. At that time, Seungri was the face of the night club. This led to several accusations of illegal activities that allegedly involved Burning Sun, such as prostitution, drug trafficking and police corruption.

Burning Sun CEOs, Lee Sung-Hyun and Lee Moon-Ho were also investigated by the police along with Yuri Holding's CEO Yoo In-Seok. During this time, Seungri officially announced his departure from K-pop boy group, Big Bang and his agency, YG Entertainment.