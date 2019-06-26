This Is Your First Look At The Upcoming BTS World Mobile Game

As ARMYs all over the world wait eagerly for the release of BTS WORLD, the boy band's new mobile game, game developer Netmarble has given a first look at the app today—and it does not disappoint.

According to the information released earlier, the mobile game will be an interactive game with story-based simulations that will allow player to unlock exclusive photos and video clips created by BTS, and that players could "manage" the career of the boy band. "Imagine a world, where you travel back in time to become the manager of the biggest boy band on the planet," the game's teaser says. "The future of BTS is in your hands."