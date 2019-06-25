BTS Will Release A New Movie This Summer

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 25 Jun. 2019 10:58 PM

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

BTS is bringing the soul back to theatres this summer with the release of a brand new movie!

Bring the Soul: The Movie is the latest film from Trafalgar Releasing, and will feature the Bangtan Boys at the end of their Love Yourself world tour in Paris. The boys then throw an after-party on a Parisian rooftop and share their personal experiences, which is the main draw of the film. The film will also show footage from the boy band's performances all over the world, capturing both on stage and behind the scenes moments.

This is the third instalment of the BTS movies following their Burn the Stage the Movie in 2018, and their Love Yourself in Seoul in 2019. The film will be directed by Park Jun-soo, produced by Big Hit Entertainment, and feature RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V.

"Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for Bring the Soul: The Movie, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark Love Yourself tour," said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, in a statement. "The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide."

The Bring the Soul: The Movie currently has a release date set for 7 August, so mark your calendars!

TAGS/ Asia , Top Stories , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

