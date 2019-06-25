BTS Will Release A New Movie This Summer

BTS is bringing the soul back to theatres this summer with the release of a brand new movie!

Bring the Soul: The Movie is the latest film from Trafalgar Releasing, and will feature the Bangtan Boys at the end of their Love Yourself world tour in Paris. The boys then throw an after-party on a Parisian rooftop and share their personal experiences, which is the main draw of the film. The film will also show footage from the boy band's performances all over the world, capturing both on stage and behind the scenes moments.

This is the third instalment of the BTS movies following their Burn the Stage the Movie in 2018, and their Love Yourself in Seoul in 2019. The film will be directed by Park Jun-soo, produced by Big Hit Entertainment, and feature RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V.