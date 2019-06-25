This K-Beauty Secret Will Get You One Step Closer To Achieving Great Skin

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Dr. Jart+
by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 25 Jun. 2019 11:04 PM
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Dr. Jart+
Every time someone takes a trip to Korea, it's almost inevitable that they return with loads of sheet masks. It shouldn't come as a surprise though, considering sheet masks are one of the fastest ways to replenish skin with moisture for a smooth and radiant effect. And where better to load up than the land of game-changing skincare innovations?
Here, the best face masks that will transform your complexion within minutes:
Courtesy of Brand
Made with a unique jelly-like texture, it releases a burst of moisture into skin upon application. Plus, it is also infused with other botanicals ingredients like pure prickly pear essence for softer, more luminous skin in just 10 to 15 minutes.
Courtesy of Brand
Perfect for those with chronically dry and sensitivity-prone skin, this rapidly-acting mask instantly hydrates and strengthens skin by delivering ceramides and hyaluronic acid of various molecular sizes. After just 15 minutes, dry, itching and peeling skin is smoothed and soothed.
Courtesy of Brand
A cult favourite among K-beauty lovers, don't be surprised to see tourists buying this mask by the dozens at duty free. Infused with alpine glacier water, it restores lost moisture, energises tired skin and irons out fine lines and wrinkles.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brand
Suitable even for those with combination or oily skin, this hydrating mask adheres seamlessly onto facial contours to replenish skin with moisture without any stickiness or greasines.
Courtesy of Brand
Made of eucalyptus-derived cellulose fibre, it is saturated with manuka honey and Jeju green complex to deeply nourish and moisturise dry and dull skin.
Courtesy of Brand
Inspired for Korean aesthetic treatments, each of this mask is soaked in hyaluronic acid of four molecular sizes to effectively deliver hydration deep into all layers of the skin for a dewy complexion.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?