This K-Beauty Secret Will Get You One Step Closer To Achieving Great Skin

Tue., 25 Jun. 2019

Every time someone takes a trip to Korea, it's almost inevitable that they return with loads of sheet masks. It shouldn't come as a surprise though, considering sheet masks are one of the fastest ways to replenish skin with moisture for a smooth and radiant effect. And where better to load up than the land of game-changing skincare innovations?

Here, the best face masks that will transform your complexion within minutes:

K-Beauty Hydrating Sheet Masks

Starskin Orglamic Pink Cactus Glass Mask, $18

Made with a unique jelly-like texture, it releases a burst of moisture into skin upon application. Plus, it is also infused with other botanicals ingredients like pure prickly pear essence for softer, more luminous skin in just 10 to 15 minutes.

K-Beauty Hydrating Sheet Masks

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Mask Box, $32 for five sheets

Perfect for those with chronically dry and sensitivity-prone skin, this rapidly-acting mask instantly hydrates and strengthens skin by delivering ceramides and hyaluronic acid of various molecular sizes. After just 15 minutes, dry, itching and peeling skin is smoothed and soothed.

K-Beauty Hydrating Sheet Masks

Leaders Insolution Aquaringer Skin Clinic Mask, $3.50 each

A cult favourite among K-beauty lovers, don't be surprised to see tourists buying this mask by the dozens at duty free. Infused with alpine glacier water, it restores lost moisture, energises tired skin and irons out fine lines and wrinkles.

K-Beauty Hydrating Sheet Masks

Huxley Mask; Moisture and Freshness, $38 for three sheets

Suitable even for those with combination or oily skin, this hydrating mask adheres seamlessly onto facial contours to replenish skin with moisture without any stickiness or greasines.

K-Beauty Hydrating Sheet Masks

Innisfree My Real Squeeze Mask [Manuka Honey], $2 each

Made of eucalyptus-derived cellulose fibre, it is saturated with manuka honey and Jeju green complex to deeply nourish and moisturise dry and dull skin.

K-Beauty Hydrating Sheet Masks

CNP Laboratory Dr-Jet Hydro Radiance Mask, $39 for five sheets

Inspired for Korean aesthetic treatments, each of this mask is soaked in hyaluronic acid of four molecular sizes to effectively deliver hydration deep into all layers of the skin for a dewy complexion.

