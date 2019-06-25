Etika's YouTube Friends React to Tragic News of His Death

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 25 Jun. 2019 11:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The YouTube community is in mourning after a familiar face was found dead in New York City.

Earlier today, the NYPD confirmed the tragic passing of Desmond Amofah better known as Etika.

"On Monday, June 24, 2019 at approximately 1818 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a person floating in the waters in the vicinity of South Street Seaport in the confines of the 1st Precinct," authorities said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive, unidentified male at the location. NYPD Harbor removed the male to the Pier 16 where EMS pronounced him deceased. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing."

Once police confirmed Etika was found deceased, YouTube and its stars couldn't help but pay tribute.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

"We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community," YouTube Creators said in a statement on Twitter. "All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans."

Take a look at just some of the touching memories and tributes being shared online below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Etika's family during this difficult time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ YouTube , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Is The Simple Life Coming Back With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan? Not So Fast...

Cardi B, Court

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Strip Club Fight Case

Serena Williams, French Open 2019

Serena Williams Scores Wheaties Cereal Box Cover

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Recalls "Weird Electricity" With Alex Rodriguez During 2005 Meeting

Friends, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc

Why the Women of Friends Seem to Say "I'll Be There for You" Much More Than the Men

5 Things That Almost Changed "The Notebook"

Gina Kirschenheiter

RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Requests Restraining Order After Estranged Husband's Arrest

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.