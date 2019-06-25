Michael Jackson's Estate Pays Tribute 10 Years After His Death

It's been 10 years since Michael Jackson's death.

On Tuesday, The Michael Jackson Estate released a statement in which it paid tribute to the late King of Pop.

"Ten years ago today, the world lost a gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian," the statement began. "The entire global community joined in grieving during a powerful and emotional memorial service witnessed by more people than had ever viewed a live event before."

The Estate then looked back at Jackson's memorial service, remembering the eulogy given by Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and the reading of Nelson Mandela's letter of condolences by Smokey Robinson. It also recalled Queen Latifah's reading of Maya Angelou's poem "We Had Him."

"United in grief, the world wept not only at the loss of an artistic genius but at the void left by the loss of a father, son and brother," the statement continued.

Returning the attention to the present, the Estate then stated that Jackson was "still with us" and that his influence was "embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment."

"He is more important than ever," the statement continued.