It's a blast from the past for Blood & Treasure.
E! News as an exclusive sneak peek at the Tuesday, June 25 episode of Blood & Treasure, and it's a flashback featuring Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) before all the present-day action. The tension between them then was palpable.
"I don't think you understand the trouble you're in," Danny tells Lexi as he helps her put on a wire.
"And whose fault is that, Agent McNamara?" she asks.
Is it the fault of the person who stole the statute or the person who bugged the stolen statute? Semantics. Just watch as they go tit for tat with smoldering looks and banter. They just want Karim Farouk (Oded Fehr). If she helps, she's off scot-free.
"We have something in common, you and I," Danny tells her. "Read your file, you lost your mom when you were a kid. So did I. It's a small club no one wants to be a part of. Very few understand."
"Please spare me the FBI mind games," Lexi says.
Is he playing mind games with her or trying to connect with Lexi?
"No games, just saying I know how something like that leaves a whole in you, sends you spiraling the wrong way," he says.
Somebody helped him, so will Lexi let Danny help her?
In "Escape from Casablanca," Danny and Lexi must improvise to stay alive and out of jail while stuck in Casablanca. Both law enforcement and their enemies are on their tail, so it's no easy feat. Meanwhile, Hardwick (James Callis) continues his personal investigation into the Brotherhood of Serapis and it gets him into a dangerous situation.
Blood & Treasure airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on CBS.