It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home renovations came with a hefty price tag.

According to The Sovereign Grant and Sovereign Grant Reserve's annual report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upgrades to Frogmore Cottage cost £2.4 million (over $3 million) in taxpayer funds.

"The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate," Sir Michael Stevens, who is the Keeper of the Privy Purse and responsible for monarchy's accounts, said. "The Sovereign Grant covered the work undertaken to turn the building into the official residence and home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new family. The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property."

Per the report, the funds were used to reconfigure and fully refurbish five residential units in "poor condition"—turning them into one official home. A royal source said the work included replacing defective wooden ceiling beams and floor joists, updating outdated and inefficient heating systems, doing electrical rewiring and installing new gas and water mains.

There have also been rumors that the couple installed a luxury kitchen and bathroom in the Windsor home, as well as extra bedrooms.