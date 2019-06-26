ONE & Kim Bo-Ra Stun In The Trailer of Upcoming Film, Goodbye Summer

Goodbye Summer tells a tragic love story between two high schoolers, Soo-Min (played by Kim) and Hyun-Jae (played by ONE). Hyun-Jae dropped out of school but after finding out that he was diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decided to go back. After meeting fellow schoolmate Soo-Min, Hyun-Jae felt a strong connection with her and confessed his love for her.

But how will Soo-Min respond after finding out Hyun-Jae's tragic situation?

The trailer has been officially released and it looks to be a film that is both heart-warming and tear-jerking. The trailer gives a nostalgic vibe with it's warm hues and the two stars look great together, portraying the innocence of young love.

Goodbye Summer is set to be released on 25 July. Watch the full trailer below: