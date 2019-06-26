ONE & Kim Bo-Ra Stun In The Trailer of Upcoming Film, Goodbye Summer

Youtube/CGV Art House
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 26 Jun. 2019 12:33 AM
Youtube/CGV Art House
Fans of Her Private Life will be thrilled to see handsome rapper, ONE (Jung Jae-Won) and Kim Bo-Ra back together in a new summer film, Goodbye Summer. The 25-year-old rapper, ONE has been actively taking on more acting roles these past few years, including in the hit Korean drama, Her Private Life.
In the aforementioned drama, he was cast alongside 23-year-old actress Kim Bo-Ra and the two were praised for having great on-screen chemistry. The two have also starred in other hit K-dramas: ONE played the young Ta Gon in the currently-airing Arthdal Chronicles, while Kim shot to fame after being cast in dark thriller drama, Sky Castle.
Youtube/CGV Art House
Youtube/CGV Art House
Goodbye Summer tells a tragic love story between two high schoolers, Soo-Min (played by Kim) and Hyun-Jae (played by ONE). Hyun-Jae dropped out of school but after finding out that he was diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decided to go back. After meeting fellow schoolmate Soo-Min, Hyun-Jae felt a strong connection with her and confessed his love for her.
But how will Soo-Min respond after finding out Hyun-Jae's tragic situation?
The trailer has been officially released and it looks to be a film that is both heart-warming and tear-jerking. The trailer gives a nostalgic vibe with it's warm hues and the two stars look great together, portraying the innocence of young love.
Goodbye Summer is set to be released on 25 July. Watch the full trailer below:
