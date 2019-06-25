K-Pop Idol Himchan Charged With Sexual Assault & Will Go To Trial In July

29-year-old rapper and sub-vocal of K-pop boy group B.A.P, Himchan, has been charged with sexual assault and has been indicted without detention prior to his trial. Himchan allegedly assaulted a woman in her twenties at a vacation home in Namyangju in early August.

According to reports from local news outlets KBS and Newsen, six people were hanging out at the vacation home, including Himchan and the victim. The six people consisted of three men and three women and all six were drinking together at that time. That was when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Himchan has denied all accusations from the very beginning, claiming that it was a mutual interaction between two people with feelings for each other. Meanwhile, the victim insisted that she was assaulted by force.