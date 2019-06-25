K-Pop Idol Himchan Charged With Sexual Assault & Will Go To Trial In July

by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 25 Jun. 2019 2:49 AM
29-year-old rapper and sub-vocal of K-pop boy group B.A.P, Himchan, has been charged with sexual assault and has been indicted without detention prior to his trial. Himchan allegedly assaulted a woman in her twenties at a vacation home in Namyangju in early August.
According to reports from local news outlets KBS and Newsen, six people were hanging out at the vacation home, including Himchan and the victim. The six people consisted of three men and three women and all six were drinking together at that time. That was when the alleged sexual assault occurred.
Himchan has denied all accusations from the very beginning, claiming that it was a mutual interaction between two people with feelings for each other. Meanwhile, the victim insisted that she was assaulted by force.
B.A.P's talent agency, TS Entertainment made a statement addressing the allegations last year, stating, "As reported, a misunderstanding took place when B.A.P's Himchan was with an acquaintance and friends after being invited by the acquaintance, and he has received a police investigation. There was a report that the police forwarded the case to the prosecution, but the claims of the two sides are very conflicting, so more investigations have to take place."
The aforementioned police investigation took several months to come to the conclusion that the victim's allegations were valid. On 24 June, it was revealed that Himchan was indicted by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on charges of sexual assault.
His court trial will commence on 12 July.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?