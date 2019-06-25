MBLAQ's Seungho Is Officially Discharged From The Military

The leader of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, Seungho is finally back!

MBLAQ is the group that debut under Hallyu superstar, Rain's label, J. Tune Entertainment in 2009. They debut as a five member group that consisted of Seungho, G.O, and Mir, and formerly Lee Joon and Thunder.

Just yesterday, Seungho has officially completed his mandatory military service and the 31-year-old singer shared some photos on his personal Instagram account. He took photos with his bandmates, as he was a member of the military band, looking happy and refreshed.

Check out some of the photos below: