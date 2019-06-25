MBLAQ's Seungho Is Officially Discharged From The Military

MBLAQ

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

The leader of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, Seungho is finally back!

MBLAQ is the group that debut under Hallyu superstar, Rain's label, J. Tune Entertainment in 2009. They debut as a five member group that consisted of Seungho, G.O, and Mir, and formerly Lee Joon and Thunder

Just yesterday, Seungho has officially completed his mandatory military service and the 31-year-old singer shared some photos on his personal Instagram account. He took photos with his bandmates, as he was a member of the military band, looking happy and refreshed. 

Check out some of the photos below: 

Read

Park Hyung-Sik Has Officially Enlisted For Military Service

Seungho revealed that he would like to meet his fans via his acting and singing work in musicals. 

We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and congratulations on completing his military service!  

