MBLAQ's Seungho Is Officially Discharged From The Military

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 25 Jun. 2019 7:38 PM
The leader of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, Seungho is finally back!
MBLAQ is the group that debut under Hallyu superstar, Rain's label, J. Tune Entertainment in 2009. They debut as a five member group that consisted of Seungho, G.O, and Mir, and formerly Lee Joon and Thunder.
Just yesterday, Seungho has officially completed his mandatory military service and the 31-year-old singer shared some photos on his personal Instagram account. He took photos with his bandmates, as he was a member of the military band, looking happy and refreshed.
Check out some of the photos below:
A post shared by 양승호 (@mblaqsh1016) on
2019.6.24 전역 #엠블랙 #승호 #A+ #훗 #군악경비참모
A post shared by 양승호 (@mblaqsh1016) on
A post shared by 양승호 (@mblaqsh1016) on
Seungho revealed that he would like to meet his fans via his acting and singing work in musicals.
We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and congratulations on completing his military service!
