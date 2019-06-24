5 Fashion Brands Started By Korean Celebrities

They can sing, they can dance, and some can also extend their creativity to designing clothes, eyewear, bags and other accessories. What can these Korean celebrities not do?

From Girls' Generation's Jessica Jung to Big Bang's G-Dragon, these Korean celebrities prove that they have what it takes to be not only musicians but be great entrepreneurs.

Whether it's something that is an extension of their personal style or another outlet for creative expression, they're doing something right with their brands that are in demand from not just their fans, but the international market.