MONSTA X Releases New Song With Rapper French Montana: Watch

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 24 Jun. 2019 9:40 PM
Popular K-pop group MONSTA X has been killing it lately! From their epic We Are Here world tour to the unveiling of their latest music video, the seven member boy group is out to dominate the world.
After teasing their fandom, Monbebes, on their social media pages, the group dropped a new single on 14 June titled "Who Do U Love?". It came as a pleasant surprise to see that this latest track was not only entirely in English, but it also featured Grammy-nominated rapper, French Montana.
"Who Do U Love?" is a base heavy, R&B tune that highlights MONSTA X's sexy falsetto in the chorus. The overall feel of the track is very sensual and laid-back, compared to their last single "Alligator". It's a refreshing direction for the group musically, whilst still being very on-brand with MONSTA X's image.
The official music video dropped a few days after, on 21 June and it did not disappoint.
The music video showed Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M, wandering around an empty baroque-style theatre with red velvet seats and plush carpets. The members sing to the camera with a come-hither expression that fits the song perfectly. Meanwhile, Shownu dances passionately on an empty stage, symbolizing an unrequited love as the question, "Who do you love?" is repeated in the chorus.
French Montana also makes an appearance in the music video as he raps his verse. We also see rapper, Joohoney singing a couple of verses at the beginning, which came as a wonderful surprise.
Watch the full music video below:
