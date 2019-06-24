MONSTA X Releases New Song With Rapper French Montana: Watch

Popular K-pop group MONSTA X has been killing it lately! From their epic We Are Here world tour to the unveiling of their latest music video, the seven member boy group is out to dominate the world.

After teasing their fandom, Monbebes, on their social media pages, the group dropped a new single on 14 June titled "Who Do U Love?". It came as a pleasant surprise to see that this latest track was not only entirely in English, but it also featured Grammy-nominated rapper, French Montana.

"Who Do U Love?" is a base heavy, R&B tune that highlights MONSTA X's sexy falsetto in the chorus. The overall feel of the track is very sensual and laid-back, compared to their last single "Alligator". It's a refreshing direction for the group musically, whilst still being very on-brand with MONSTA X's image.

The official music video dropped a few days after, on 21 June and it did not disappoint.