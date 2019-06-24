Where all that went wrong, of course, was when Luke heard of this date. Hannah getting naked with another guy (who she is also dating, just as much as if not more than she's dating Luke) was a "slap in the face" to Luke.

After a delightful group date, during which Hannah was having an amazing, drama-free time drinking moonshine and eating cheese, Luke sat down with her to share something important that she wasn't going to like. He said he felt as if she had cheated on him, and that hearing Garrett "blurt out a bunch of stuff" about the date was "hard for [him] to receive."

"It's just because I know that your body is a temple and honestly, like, I'm just thinking of you holding him bare-skinned and I'm just thinking in my mind like...it really pissed me off. I mean, it really frustrated me."

"I had a choice, what I wanted to do," she said. "And I know where my heart was in it, and it wasn't in a sexual way. It was in an experience that I wanted to have for myself."