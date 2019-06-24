Kang Daniel Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of His Solo Debut

After an arduous legal dispute with his parent company and coming out victorious, Kang Daniel is finally starting fresh with a brand new, self-established agency and is back behind the recording booth.

The 22-year-old singer and former Wanna One member shared behind-the-scenes photos of him getting ready for his highly anticipated solo debut. Kang shared a photo of him in a recording studio, holding a piece of paper that says, "The End".

This could be interpreted as Kang wrapping up his vocal-recording portion of his solo debut as he then shared a mirror selfie of himself in a dance studio with the caption, "Starting again."

This solo debut will be the first album/EP released under his newly formed agency.