Kang Daniel Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of His Solo Debut

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 24 Jun. 2019 1:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

After an arduous legal dispute with his parent company and coming out victorious, Kang Daniel is finally starting fresh with a brand new, self-established agency and is back behind the recording booth. 

The 22-year-old singer and former Wanna One member shared behind-the-scenes photos of him getting ready for his highly anticipated solo debut. Kang shared a photo of him in a recording studio, holding a piece of paper that says, "The End". 

This could be interpreted as Kang wrapping up his vocal-recording portion of his solo debut as he then shared a mirror selfie of himself in a dance studio with the caption, "Starting again."

This solo debut will be the first album/EP released under his newly formed agency.

Read

Kang Daniel Sets Up His Own Agency; Prepares To Debut As An Independent Artist

Fans are flooding the comments section with words of encouragement as the singer continues to prepare for his solo.

Previously, Kang was unable to release music, because he was embroiled in a legal battle with his former agency, LM Entertainment, over an alleged breach in his exclusive contract. The K-pop idol won the lawsuit and proceeded to set up his own talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment, to manage his career and schedule. Meanwhile, LM Entertainment has reportedly filed for a formal objection against the recent ruling.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Outdoor Barware

This Outdoor Barware Will Make Your Summer Plans Even Better

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things 3

Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her Relatable Moments From Stranger Things 3

Lizzo, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Lizzo's Hairstylist Breaks Down the Details Behind Her Epic Headpiece at the 2019 BET Awards

Nipsey Hussle

2019 BET Awards: Nipsey Hussle Honored With Posthumous Humanitarian Award and Star-Studded Performance

Natalie Halcro, Nat and Liv 104

Will Natalie Halcro Make It to Her Important Photo Shoot After Coming Down With "the Plague"?

Mary J. Blige, 2019 BET Awards

2019 BET Awards: Mary J. Blige Proves She's a True Queen While Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1612

Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Down Over the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal: Watch!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.