MONSTA X's Wonho Unable To Perform In Malaysia After Losing Passport

Starship Entertainment's statement is as follows:

"Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

First, we would like to apologize to all fans as MONSTA X's member Wonho will not be able to perform at the "2019 MONSTA X World Tour ‘We Are Here'" concert in Kuala Lumpur.

On June 21, MONSTA X flew to Malaysia for their world tour and when they arrived at the airport there, Wonho was unable to enter the country because he could not locate his passport. Wonho then returned to Korea, was issued an emergency passport, and tried to catch the fastest flight back to Malaysia so he could perform at the concert, but we have come to the conclusion that it will be difficult for him to participate in the concert and the event that will follow the concert. However, our agency and Wonho have both agreed that though he will not be able to participate in the concert, Wonho will still return to Malaysia for all the fans who have waited for him, and he is currently waiting to fly out.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to all fans who have been anticipating and waiting for this event. We will make sure something like this does not happen again in future concerts of the world tour.

Thank you."