BTS' RM and Suga Will Keep You Up 'All Night' With Their New Track

It's official: We could listen to BTS' RM and Suga's new soundtrack for BTS World all night long.

The third instalment of the original soundtrack for the K-pop super boy band's upcoming mobile application game sees BTS' main rappers join forces with American rapper Juice Wrld for a juicy hip-hop track that will quickly make its way onto your playlists.

RM calls the song "fan mail" in the opening of the song, and rightly so. The song is as much a dedication to ARMY, as it declares the dedication BTS has for their craft.

ARMY comes up in Juice WRLD's lyrics, where he sings, "She calls me charming, need an ARMY/Marching for your love, I'm a sergeant," playing on the fandom's name, as well as BTS' military-inspired roots.