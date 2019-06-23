EXO's D.O Confirmed To Release Solo Track Before Enlisting

In May, EXO's D.O shocked fans by announcing that he will be enlisting early on 1 July of this year. The 26-year-old vocalist and acclaimed actor penned a letter to EXO-Ls informing fans his wish to enlist quietly, without any big celebration.

Fortunately, EXO-Ls will get to savour a "thank you" gift from D.O as SM Entertainment confirmed that he will be releasing a solo track before he enlists. A representative from SM Entertainment stated, "D.O. recently finished recording his solo track. It will be released through SM STATION."

This might have been expected as EXO's Xiumin did the same thing before he enlisted for his mandatory military service this year on 7 May. Xiumin released a solo track and MV titled "You" a few days after his enlistment.

EXO-Ls speculated that D.O might be doing the same and this confirmation will come as good news from EXO-Ls everywhere.