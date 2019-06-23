EXO's D.O Confirmed To Release Solo Track Before Enlisting

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 23 Jun. 2019 11:40 PM
In May, EXO's D.O shocked fans by announcing that he will be enlisting early on 1 July of this year. The 26-year-old vocalist and acclaimed actor penned a letter to EXO-Ls informing fans his wish to enlist quietly, without any big celebration.
Fortunately, EXO-Ls will get to savour a "thank you" gift from D.O as SM Entertainment confirmed that he will be releasing a solo track before he enlists. A representative from SM Entertainment stated, "D.O. recently finished recording his solo track. It will be released through SM STATION."
This might have been expected as EXO's Xiumin did the same thing before he enlisted for his mandatory military service this year on 7 May. Xiumin released a solo track and MV titled "You" a few days after his enlistment.
EXO-Ls speculated that D.O might be doing the same and this confirmation will come as good news from EXO-Ls everywhere.
D.O is known for his smooth, R&B style vocals that always wows listeners. His last solo track was for the film, Cart, in which the multi-hyphenate was part of the cast. The aforementioned track was released in 2014, so naturally, this solo single will be a highly anticipated one after such a long gap.
No concrete dates have been announced by SM Entertainment regarding the official release. However, we can speculate that it should be released around the same time D.O will be enlisting, which theoretically would be next week.
Stay tuned for more news on D.O's single.
