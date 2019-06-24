Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her Relatable Moments From Stranger Things 3

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 24 Jun. 2019 12:31 AM
It's a bright, cool spring morning in Tokyo and we're being whisked away to interview one of the most recognisable young actresses in entertainment right now: Millie Bobby Brown.
In case you've forgotten, Brown is the now-15-year-old breakout star of Netflix's wildly popular series, Stranger Things. Oh, and she's also a model, sometime musician and the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to date. Talk about a multi-hyphenate!
As she enters the interview room, with her mom/manager, stylist and makeup artist in tow, the spritely actress shoots a bright smile at everyone on set, before being sat down for a sound and light check. She looks composed and mature beyond her years, but then quickly dispels that image by making funny faces at her interviewer when the fussing runs on for too long.
But moving on to our interview: Speaking about the latest season of Stranger Things, which premieres 4 July on Netflix, Brown talks to us about what to look out for in the new season (one of her highlights? More colour being added into the show), her relatable moments with her character Eleven, and whether social media would be a blessing or bane in Hawkins.
Get a sneak peek at our exclusive interview with the actress above.
