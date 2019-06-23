These Are The Top 30 Contestants In Produce X 101 Right Now

Produce X 101 recently held its second ranking ceremony and boy, what a nail-biting episode it was! A total of 33,819,751 votes were cast for this elimination round—a solid indicator of the massive popularity the show is enjoying as the weeks progress.

Only 30 trainees survived the cut. And as expected of the survival reality show, there were plenty of surprises in store for viewers. For example, individual trainee Lee Hyeop demonstrated the power of hard work when he jumped 14 places from his previous rank to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition. Others, such as MBK Entertainment's Lee Hangyul and Yuehwa Entertainment's Cho Seungyoun, are also steadily climbing up the ranks.

In a shocking twist worthy of any K-drama, Lee Dong-Wook gave the eliminated trainees a glimmer of hope when he announced that one of them will be allowed to return to the competition as "X". Fans have 24 hours to vote for the trainee they want back in the race. We'll only know who's the lucky one next week; meanwhile check out the list of who left enough of an impression to make it through to the next round: