See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 BET Awards

by Jamie Blynn | Sun., 23 Jun. 2019 5:14 PM

Mary J. Blige, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

We can always bet on the stars showing up in jaw dropping outfits for the BET Awards. And tonight was certainly no exception.

For the 2019 BET Awards, the biggest stars in entertainment and sports (think: Cardi BTiffany Haddish and Michael B. Jordan) served up the glitz, glam and style to the red, er blue, carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. From monochromatic minis to daring slits and power suits, the wow-factor was turned up to high. 

LizzoEva MarcilleLa La Anthony and Justine Skye are just a few of the stars who made bold statements during their arrivals. Naturally, the evening's big winner Mary J. Blige, who will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award later in the night, stunned in a Grecian, white gown while walking the carpet.

John Legend chose a smart suit that made him, of course, look legendary. Along with DJ Khaled and YG, the singer will be performing a tribute to their friend, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from tonight's BET Awards. 

Yara Shahidi, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Yara Shahidi

Grown-ish's star looked more than just style-ish.

Mary J. Blige, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Mary J. Blige

The woman of the evening: Blige, set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the show, turning heads in a Grecian gown. 

La La Anthony, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

La La Anthony

The actress was looked powerful in a gold and black mini dress.

H.E.R., 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

H.E.R.

The singer-songwriter proved the sun never sets on a badass.

John Legend, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

John Legend

The singer looked nothing short of legendary in his suit.

Lizzo, 2019 BET Awards, Best Dressed

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lizzo

Turns out, the "Juice" singer is 100 percent chic in this sexy mini dress with a matching hat.

Karrueche Tran, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran

The model slipped into an all yellow suit. 

Justine Skye, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Justine Skye

The singer dared to rock an embroidered, sheer black dress.

Eva Marcille, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille

Real Housewives of Atlanta's star cradled her baby bump and showed some serious leg in a pink gown.

Meagan Good, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meagan Good

The Shazam! actress stunned in a monochromatic, belted mini. 

