We can always bet on the stars showing up in jaw dropping outfits for the BET Awards. And tonight was certainly no exception.
For the 2019 BET Awards, the biggest stars in entertainment and sports (think: Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and Michael B. Jordan) served up the glitz, glam and style to the red, er blue, carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. From monochromatic minis to daring slits and power suits, the wow-factor was turned up to high.
Lizzo, Eva Marcille, La La Anthony and Justine Skye are just a few of the stars who made bold statements during their arrivals. Naturally, the evening's big winner Mary J. Blige, who will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award later in the night, stunned in a Grecian, white gown while walking the carpet.
John Legend chose a smart suit that made him, of course, look legendary. Along with DJ Khaled and YG, the singer will be performing a tribute to their friend, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
Keep scrolling to see the best looks from tonight's BET Awards.
Yara Shahidi
Grown-ish's star looked more than just style-ish.
Mary J. Blige
The woman of the evening: Blige, set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the show, turning heads in a Grecian gown.
La La Anthony
The actress was looked powerful in a gold and black mini dress.
H.E.R.
The singer-songwriter proved the sun never sets on a badass.
John Legend
The singer looked nothing short of legendary in his suit.
Lizzo
Turns out, the "Juice" singer is 100 percent chic in this sexy mini dress with a matching hat.
Karrueche Tran
The model slipped into an all yellow suit.
Justine Skye
The singer dared to rock an embroidered, sheer black dress.
Eva Marcille
Real Housewives of Atlanta's star cradled her baby bump and showed some serious leg in a pink gown.
Meagan Good
The Shazam! actress stunned in a monochromatic, belted mini.