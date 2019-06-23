We can always bet on the stars showing up in jaw dropping outfits for the BET Awards. And tonight was certainly no exception.

For the 2019 BET Awards, the biggest stars in entertainment and sports (think: Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish and Michael B. Jordan) served up the glitz, glam and style to the red, er blue, carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. From monochromatic minis to daring slits and power suits, the wow-factor was turned up to high.

Lizzo, Eva Marcille, La La Anthony and Justine Skye are just a few of the stars who made bold statements during their arrivals. Naturally, the evening's big winner Mary J. Blige, who will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award later in the night, stunned in a Grecian, white gown while walking the carpet.

John Legend chose a smart suit that made him, of course, look legendary. Along with DJ Khaled and YG, the singer will be performing a tribute to their friend, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.