90 Day Fiancé's Anfisa Nava Ranks High in First Bodybuilding Competition

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 23 Jun. 2019 3:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anfisa, 90 Day Fiance

Instagram

Not bad for her first try: 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava got top scores in her first bodybuilding competition.

The 23-year-old Russian season four participant, changed her diet and fitness regimen to lose 20 pounds and transform her body over the past year and a half, took part in the NPC West Coast Classic in Riverside, California on Saturday.

"2nd place novice and true novice, 5th place open @centerpodium Such an amazing first show experience!" Nava wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself wearing her contest bikini and showcasing her medals.

Watch

Exclusive: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek

Before the competition, Nava had shared some of her diet and fitness secrets with E! News and talked about preparing for her first bodybuilding competition.

"We'll see how this first one goes," she said. "I don't really have any expectations. I just want to get my feet wet and see what its like and go from there."

Nava follows in the footsteps of another reality star who tried her hand at competitive bodybuilding; The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, who took part in the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships last year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Diet And Fitness , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B

BET Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Mary J. Blige, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 BET Awards

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kusher, Second Wedding

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Celebrate Marriage at Star-Studded Party Months After Wedding

Meagan Good, 2019 BET Awards, Arrivals

BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Sorya, Birthday Party, Instagram

Inside Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's '70s-Themed Night Out With Sofia Richie

Cardi B, Daughter, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Cardi B Cuddles Baby Kulture and Reveals Feeling Anxious Before 2019 BET Awards

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Denies Groping Allegation After Turning Himself in to NYPD

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.