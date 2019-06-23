Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani paid tribute to her late father as she graduated from elementary school this weekend.

The 10-year-old gave the rapper and his ex and her mother Tanisha Foster shout-outs in a short speech, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.

"I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me," Emani said.

Emani lives with her aunt Samantha Smith, Nipsey's sister. She posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday a photo from the graduation, showing her and Emani—wearing her cap and gown, as well as the girl's 2 and 1/2-year-old brother Kross, whose mother is the rapper's girlfriend Lauren London.

"Baby girl growing up," Samantha wrote.