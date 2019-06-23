Teacher at Prince George's School Is Engaged to Prince William's Friend

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 23 Jun. 2019 10:14 AM

Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince George...the matchmaker?

Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, the assistant head teacher at Thomas' Battersea School in southwest London, where the 5-year-old royal is enrolled, is engaged to his dad Prince William's longtime friend Thomas van Straubenzee, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said van Straubenzee, who is also Princess Charlotte's godfather, proposed last week to Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness at the school.

William is set to be an usher at the wedding, and George and 4-year-old Charlotte, who will start attending Thomas' Battersea in September, are expected to serve as pageboy and bridesmaid, the outlet added.

It is unclear who actually introduced van Straubenzee, 36, to Lanigan-O'Keeffe, 31.

Prince William Takes Prince George to Meet His Sister

The Sunday Times also noted that the groom-to-be and his brother Charlie attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire with both princes, and that Charlie is particularly good friends with Prince Harry and is expected to be named a godfather to his and wife Meghan Markle's first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is set to be christened in July.

