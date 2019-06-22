by Corinne Heller | Sat., 22 Jun. 2019 2:12 PM
Ah, l'amour...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently in France, where they plan to have a larger, second wedding later this month following their quickie May nuptials in Las Vegas.
The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress and 29-year-old Jonas Brothers and DNCE singer posted on their Instagram pages on Saturday a selfie of them showing some PDA during a cloudy day in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Turner and Jonas have been spotted in Paris a few times over the past two days, during Paris Fashion Week. Also on Saturday, they were photographed leaving a Celine boutique and Jonas also posted on his Instagram Story an elevator mirror selfie with the Jonas Brothers' stylist, Avo Yermagyan. On Friday, the singer was photographed sitting front row at the Berluti Menswear spring/summer 2020 show.
A source had told E! News in May, after Turner and Jonas wed in Las Vegas in a surprise ceremony, "Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal. They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come."
Instagram / Sophie Turner
Earlier this month, Turner and her besties, including bridesmaids such as Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, celebrated her upcoming second wedding at a bachelorette trip to Spain.
Jonas celebrated his own bachelor party with his brothers and band mates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, little bro Frankie Jonas and friends on the Spanish island of Ibiza.
