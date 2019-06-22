Instagram / Meghan King Edmonds
Meghan King Edmonds is maintaining her sense of humor and concentrating on spending time with her kids amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.
The 34-year-old Real Housewives of Orange Country alum posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a selfie video showing her sporting a fake baby bump.
"I have some news to share. I'm pregnant … with this!" she said, then pulled out a stuffed animal from under her shirt.
She wrote, "Aspen's idea. Swear to God," referring to her and Jim's 2-year-old daughter, the eldest of the three children they share.
Meghan also wrote, "Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It's a mirror image."
She had recently posted a mirror selfie that did not show her wedding ring, sparking speculation the she had removed it.
About a week ago, Jim admitted to exchanging explicit texts with another woman, adding that there was no "type of relationship or physical contact." Meghan blogged that she feels sad, abandoned, and lonely and no longer trusts her husband.
"Do I believe him? I don't know. Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she said, adding, "A relationship takes two but it doesn't take two to cheat."
She also said, "Ultimately, I have hope our marriage can recover."
In her post, Meghan revealed that the news comes while she and Jim are worrying that their son Hart, one of their 1-year-old twin boys, might have a neurological disorder.
On Saturday morning, she signaled things were looking up.
She posted on her Instagram Story photos of her and Jim taking Hart to get an MRI and wrote, "Mommy and Daddy's best part is the results [heart eyes emoji]."
"Thank you to everyone who sent this perfect child all your prayers," Meghan wrote. "We love all of you."