Dennis McKinley Wishes Porsha Williams a Happy Birthday After Split

Dennis McKinley paid tribute to Porsha Williams hours before her 38th birthday late on Friday, soon after E! News learned that the two had called it quits eight months after getting engaged and three months after they welcomed their first child.

He posted on his Instagram page a photo of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star sitting on a plane seat and holding a bouquet of red roses. The pic was taken on her birthday last year.

"Happy 38! ❤️tbt 6/22/2018," he wrote.

McKinley, 42, turned the comments off and Williams has not responded publicly to his post.

Neither Williams nor McKinley has commented on their split, which E! News had confirmed on Thursday. They had gotten engaged in late September and were set to tie the knot on New Year's Eve of this year. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Pilar Jhena Mckinley in March.

On Saturday morning, McKinley shared on Instagram a photo of himself holding their sleeping baby, writing, "3MONTHS old 3/22/19 @pilarjhena."

 

News of their split was unsurprising for many fans; Williams had unfollowed McKinley back in May amid rumors that he had cheated on her with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. He and Ward denied the allegations, and Williams soon refollowed him. But as of Saturday, neither she nor McKinley are following each other.

