Dennis McKinley Wishes Porsha Williams a Happy Birthday After Split

Dennis McKinley paid tribute to Porsha Williams hours before her 38th birthday late on Friday, soon after E! News learned that the two had called it quits eight months after getting engaged and three months after they welcomed their first child.

He posted on his Instagram page a photo of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star sitting on a plane seat and holding a bouquet of red roses. The pic was taken on her birthday last year.

"Happy 38! ❤️tbt 6/22/2018," he wrote.

McKinley, 42, turned the comments off and Williams has not responded publicly to his post.