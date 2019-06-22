This Weekend's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Gap & More

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sat., 22 Jun. 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Shopping, Sale

Stocksy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% over 1,500 items at Anthro's Summer Tag Sale.

Banana Republic
SHOP NOW: Score an extra 50% sale styles.

SHOP NOW: Take 30% off new beauty arrivals.
 
Birch Lane
SHOP NOW: Up to 70% off furniture, bedding, bath, décor and more as part of their Fourth of July Pre-Sale.

Read

Summer 2019's Best Designer Collabs So Far

Gap
SHOP NOW: All T-shirts and dresses are 50% off, plus save up to 75% off sale items

H&M
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% off at their Summer Sale.

Joss & Main
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off outdoor tableware, lighting, area rugs, pillows, lounge seating, décor and more at their Mid-Summer Outdoor Sale.

Read

5 Best Fashion Boxes for the Perfect Yet Effortless Wardrobe

Milani Cosmetics
SHOP NOW: Take 20% off all bronzers and highlighters with code SUMMER. Plus, free shipping on orders over $30. Valid June 21–June 23.

Topshop
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off select items.

Torrid
SHOP NOW: Take 30% off everything—including their new Lion King collection.

Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Take up to 40% off bras, undies, lounge and swim!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Summer 2019's Best Designer Collabs

Summer 2019's Best Designer Collabs So Far

E-Comm: National Selfie Day

8 National Selfie Day Must-Haves

E-Comm: LuluLemon Workout Bottoms

Lululemon Leggings, Yoga Pants & Shorts We're Obsessed With

E-Comm: Unique Wedding Gifts

5 Unique Wedding Gifts They'll Cherish Forever

E-Comm: Celeb Familes on Vacation

6 Family Friendly Resorts Worth the Splurge

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Why Lip Oils Beat Lipstick Every Time

E-Comm: Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.