Jenny made it to India! So now the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star can live her conflict-free, bliss-filled life with Sumit, right? Have you seen the TLC show before?

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 24 episode, Jenny is getting settled in her new life in India with Sumit, and with that comes a new way of dressing? Maybe not.

"Saris are beautiful, but I don't want to wear one. To me, it's like what the older Indian women wear. They're considered aunties and I don't want to be seen as an old auntie in India," Jenny tells the cameras.