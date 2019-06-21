Jenny made it to India! So now the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star can live her conflict-free, bliss-filled life with Sumit, right? Have you seen the TLC show before?
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 24 episode, Jenny is getting settled in her new life in India with Sumit, and with that comes a new way of dressing? Maybe not.
"Saris are beautiful, but I don't want to wear one. To me, it's like what the older Indian women wear. They're considered aunties and I don't want to be seen as an old auntie in India," Jenny tells the cameras.
But Sumit wants her to dress in a more traditional Indian fashion. "I feel like here, now Jenny is in India, I think saris will gonna help her to blend into Indian culture," Sumit tells the camera.
Blending in isn't exactly easy for the 60-year-old American from Palm Springs. However, the two are keeping their romance and the fact Jenny is in India a secret from Sumit's family. He moved out of the family home under a lie—he told them he had a new job far away.
"It feels like he's trying to get me to turn into a traditional Indian woman, but that's not who I am," Jenny says. "I'm an American woman and we don't like being told what to do. I don't want to be told what to wear. At all."
Click play on the video above to see the full clip.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.