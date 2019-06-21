by Chris Harnick | Fri., 21 Jun. 2019 12:05 PM
It's the end of an era for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Vandeprump is poised to exit the series following the current ninth season. The OG Housewife did not participate in filming the reunion, this was after she stopped filming alongside her costars following a fight with former pal Kyle Richards.
"I'm not really surprised, honestly," Kyle told E!'s Justin Sylvester about Lisa's decision to leave. "She said she maybe would in the past, so I don't know. But you never know what will happen in the future. Who knows?"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is poised to return for a 10th season with Kyle being the only original cast member left in the ranks. Could it be her last season?
"Well, hello, we go way back…You thought I would do three years and then, like, leave, or maybe four. I never imagined I would still be here. This is like the ninth season, it's really crazy. I mean, I just can never say never. It'll just bite me in the butt, so I'm just going to say I have no idea what the future holds. It has been a long time, though," Kyle said at The Hills: New Beginnings premiere.
Along with Kyle and LVP, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine stars Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi. The latest episodes have featured most of the ladies in Provence, France while Denise and Camille Grammer dealt with wildfires in California.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Kyle.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
