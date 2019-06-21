Katherine Schwarzenegger is ready to celebrate her main man!

As Chris Pratt turns 40 today, the actor received a thoughtful message from his wife on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you," Katherine shared on social media. "You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"

The post included plenty of couple shots from various vacations across the country.

Famous fans including Lisa Rinna, Mandy Moore and Alexa PenaVega were quick to like the post. And yes, we spy Chris loving the image too.