Allow The Hills: New Beginnings to introduce you to Mischa Barton.

The O.C. star isn't unfamiliar to viewers, but she may be in this reality TV capacity. So, how'd she wind up in front of the MTV cameras?

"Well, it was a bit of a wild decision process to be honest. It kind of came to me over the summer and I didn't take seriously to be very honest," Barton told E! News. But then she kept hearing about The Hills revival from everyone, including her hairdresser. When she saw the reunited cast on a red carpet, that changed her mind.