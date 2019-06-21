A royal birthday wish blunder? The Internet seems to think so.

Today marks Prince William's 37th birthday and while royal fans are celebrating the Duke of Cambridge, they're also raising some eyebrows at the future king's younger brother and his wife.

On Friday, William and Kate's Instagram account, kensingtonroyal, issued a post telling fans, "Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday!" Those wishes included one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account, sussexroyal, which commented, "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!" It's unclear who actually penned the comment.

While the message was simple and to the point, fans took issue with the remark being just that. "So cold and impersonal!" one critic wrote of the comment while others took issue with the use of William's official title.