WINNER's MINO Rocked The Runway At Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Show

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 10:49 PM

MINO, Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2020

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Virgil Abloh showed his Spring 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week yesterday and Inner Circles were pleasantly surprised to see a familiar face walking the runway. WINNER's MINO made his runway debut at Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2020 fashion show and he absolutely nailed it! 

The 26-year-old rapper is well-known for not only his spit-fire rapping skills, but also his unique fashion sense. A trendsetter in K-pop, MINO finesses outfits with his own unique flavour that often cause quite a stir in the K-pop world. Hence, it seems only natural that artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, Virgil Abloh, would invite MINO to walk in his show. 

 

All The Celebrities That Met ITZY at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Despite it being MINO's first time on the runway, he tackled the challenge like a pro, and fit seamlessly with other top models and celebrities who were walking on the same runway. His look featured a loosely tailored suit in pastel Spring colours with a pop of neon, meshing well with MINO's own personal style. 

His special "spotty" hair colour worked well with the look he had on, harmonizing with the outfit perfectly. 

MINO, Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2020

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Looks like MINO is a natural both on stage and on the runway. We're certainly hoping to see him grace the runways of more fashion shows to come! 

Congratulations, MINO! 

