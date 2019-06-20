WINNER's MINO Rocked The Runway At Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Show

Virgil Abloh showed his Spring 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week yesterday and Inner Circles were pleasantly surprised to see a familiar face walking the runway. WINNER's MINO made his runway debut at Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2020 fashion show and he absolutely nailed it!

The 26-year-old rapper is well-known for not only his spit-fire rapping skills, but also his unique fashion sense. A trendsetter in K-pop, MINO finesses outfits with his own unique flavour that often cause quite a stir in the K-pop world. Hence, it seems only natural that artistic director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, Virgil Abloh, would invite MINO to walk in his show.