YG Entertainment Appoints New CEO and Addresses Scandals

One of the "Big 3" talent management companies, YG Entertainment has been plagued with multiple scandals and controversies in the past few months. This resulted in Yang Hyun-Suk, founder of YG Entertainment and then-CEO Yang Min-Suk (who is Yang Hyun-Suk's brother) to ultimately step down from their respective positions within the company on 14 June 2019.

This news came as shock in South Korea's entertainment industry as Yang Hyun-Suk founded and lead the company for over 23 years. With that came the question of Yang's successor, and YG Entertainment answered those questions on 20 June. The talent agency made several statements yesterday, first and foremost, announcing their newly appointed CEO, Hwang Bo-Kyung.

Hwang has been with YG Entertainment since 2001 and was previously an executive director and CFO of the company, prior to her recent appointment. With regards to her new CEO position, Hwang had this to say, "I feel heavy responsibility and a sense of duty during this difficult time. I will straighten out the basics in order for YG Entertainment to take a step forward."

On top of a new CEO, YG Entertainment also announced that the board of directors have decided to launch a new business transformation committee in order to relook some of the current processes the company is practicing.