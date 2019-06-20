Here's What EXO's Kai and Suho Got Up To With The Stranger Things Stars In Seoul

EXO's Kai and Suho lived up to their promise and gave Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo the best time in Seoul!

Meeting up yesterday, the K-pop idols took McLaughlin and Matarazzo to visit an iconic South Korean landmark: Gyeongbokgung. The former royal residence is famous among visitors for its stunning Korean architecture and sprawling grounds in the middle of the capital city, so it's no surprise that the adventurous teens would want to take a look.

Not wanting to miss the full traditional Korean experience, McLaughlin and Matarazzo also got dressed up in full traditional Korean garb, looking every bit like Korean noblemen.

McLaughlin commemorated the moment with a candid snap that he later posted to his Instagram account: