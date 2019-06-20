Here's What EXO's Kai and Suho Got Up To With The Stranger Things Stars In Seoul

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 9:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kai, Suho, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, &amp;ldquo;Stranger Things 3&amp;rdquo; Seoul Premiere

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

EXO's Kai and Suho lived up to their promise and gave Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo the best time in Seoul!

Meeting up yesterday, the K-pop idols took McLaughlin and Matarazzo to visit an iconic South Korean landmark: Gyeongbokgung. The former royal residence is famous among visitors for its stunning Korean architecture and sprawling grounds in the middle of the capital city, so it's no surprise that the adventurous teens would want to take a look.

Not wanting to miss the full traditional Korean experience, McLaughlin and Matarazzo also got dressed up in full traditional Korean garb, looking every bit like Korean noblemen.

McLaughlin commemorated the moment with a candid snap that he later posted to his Instagram account:

The Stranger Things stars also did a V Live of their experience visiting Gyeongbokgung with Kai and Suho, and they bonded over their love of food (especially food delivery) and their respective countries' history.

Watch the adorable exchange between them in the video below:

Later that evening, at the Netflix premiere, Kai and Suho teamed up against with McLaughlin and Matarazzo respectively, and played a hilarious game of charades and Pictionary on stage, much to the delight of the audience.

Check out the exchange here

Kai, Suho, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, &amp;ldquo;Stranger Things 3&amp;rdquo; Seoul Premiere

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kai, Suho, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, &amp;ldquo;Stranger Things 3&amp;rdquo; Seoul Premiere

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Looks like the boys had the "K-pop crash course" they asked for, and enjoyed themselves in Seoul!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Stranger Things , EXO , K-pop , Korean Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Is Inspired By This Iconic Jim Carrey Movie

Stranger Things, Season 3

Summer Is Not Going Well in New Stranger Things Trailer

Why Keanu Reeves Is Becoming Everyone's Favorite

Lisa Vanderpump's Mom & "RHOBH" Updates From Kyle Richards

Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker On the Loose

Spencer Pratt, The Hills: New Beginnings

Spencer Pratt Reveals His Hills "Hit List," Teases "Crazy" Cast Drama

Pioneer Woman's Teenage Daughter Arrested for Public Intoxication

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.