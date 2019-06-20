Here's What EXO's Kai and Suho Got Up To With The Stranger Things Stars In Seoul

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 9:57 PM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
EXO's Kai and Suho lived up to their promise and gave Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo the best time in Seoul!
Meeting up yesterday, the K-pop idols took McLaughlin and Matarazzo to visit an iconic South Korean landmark: Gyeongbokgung. The former royal residence is famous among visitors for its stunning Korean architecture and sprawling grounds in the middle of the capital city, so it's no surprise that the adventurous teens would want to take a look.
Not wanting to miss the full traditional Korean experience, McLaughlin and Matarazzo also got dressed up in full traditional Korean garb, looking every bit like Korean noblemen.
McLaughlin commemorated the moment with a candid snap that he later posted to his Instagram account:
The Stranger Things stars also did a V Live of their experience visiting Gyeongbokgung with Kai and Suho, and they bonded over their love of food (especially food delivery) and their respective countries' history.
Watch the adorable exchange between them in the video below:
Later that evening, at the Netflix premiere, Kai and Suho teamed up against with McLaughlin and Matarazzo respectively, and played a hilarious game of charades and Pictionary on stage, much to the delight of the audience.
Check out the exchange here.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Looks like the boys had the "K-pop crash course" they asked for, and enjoyed themselves in Seoul!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?