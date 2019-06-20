Watch: Lee Min-Ho's First Instagram Live Since His Military Discharge

31-year-old Hallyu superstar, Lee Min-Ho surprised fans with an impromptu Instagram Live yesterday.

The actor was recently discharged from the army after completing his mandatory military service in April 2019 and it looks like he is not wasting any time, getting straight into business. Lee was in Paris for a photoshoot and decided to live on his official Instagram account in the spur of the moment.

"I got up and am preparing for a photo shoot I'm doing today," Lee said at the start of his live stream on the app, "This is my first time doing an Instagram Live, but I like it."

Lee displayed cute reactions as he tried to get the hang of reading the comments and getting ready for his shoot at the same time. Fans get to see the superstar get primped on the make-up chair while he listens to pop tunes.

When a fan asked Lee if he had eaten, he revealed that he was on a diet at the moment but that he had eaten some bread before the shoot. The actor must've had a good experience on his first Instagram Live and realised how he can connect with his fans easily via this function.

"You must have been surprised because this is the first time I've done an Instagram Live," Lee mused, "But I'll do them a lot in the future to quickly say hello."