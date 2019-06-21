It's officially summer starting today, and you know what that means: it's almost time for Big Brother!

E! News has your exclusive first look at the bedrooms in the new Big Brother house, and it sounds like it's time to get out the tents and the marshmallows because this year's theme is Camp BB.

As host Julie Chen Moonves shows in the video above, each of the rooms have a different look related to camping. One room makes houseguests feel as if they're sleeping outside of a vintage travel trailer, and features a portable camping stove (for s'mores?) and a giant trailer set piece that actually opens up into the second bedroom.