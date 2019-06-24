This Outdoor Barware Will Make Your Summer Plans Even Better

E-Comm: Outdoor Barware

We're big fans of summer, but this is nothing we haven't shared with you before. We can list off countless reasons why the hottest time of the year is the best time of the year, but we won't do that right now. That's only because we're hyper-focused on what we'll be up to this summer: entertaining.

Whether you planning an ultra-casual beach day, throwing a backyard barbecue or going full force with a house party, you're going to need a few outdoor-friendly items to make it an experience worth remembering.

Copper Tumblers

BUY IT: Copper Mug Co Copper 13 oz. Tumbler, $51

Outdoor Drink Holder Stakes

BUY IT: Sorbus Outdoor Beverage Heavy Duty Drink Holder Stakes, $26

Plastic Wine Tumbler

BUY IT: True Brands Traveler Wine Tumbler 16 oz. Plastic, $15

Plastic Coconut Cup

BUY IT: The Beistle Company Plastic Coconut Every Day Glasses, $8

Pitcher and Glasses Set

BUY IT: Certified International Diamond 5 Piece Plastic Assorted Glassware Set, $32

Colorful Stainless Steel Glasses

BUY IT: Fiesta 16 oz. Stainless Steel Every Day Glasses, $40

Solid Copper Moscow Mule Mugs

BUY IT: Old Dutch International 16 Oz. Solid Copper Moscow Mule Mug, $40

Acrylic Tiki Glasses

BUY IT: Bay Isle Home Belmont Tiki Acrylic Every Day Glass, $45

Plastic Cocktail Glasses

BUY IT: LipLidz 10 oz. Plastic Cocktail Glass, $40

Acrylic Strawberry Glasses

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Acrylic Drinkware, $24

Wood Ice Bucket

BUY IT: NAMBÉ Nara Ice Bucket & Scoop, $100

Solid Copper Smoothie Cup

BUY IT: Solid Copper 32 oz. Smoothie Cup, $24 

Stainless Steel Cocktail Tumbler

BUY IT: Hydro Flask 10-Ounce Rocks Cup, $21

Solid Copper Martini Glasses

BUY IT: Solid Copper Brass Stem 6 oz. Martini Glass, $39

Stainless Steel Cocktail Glasses

BUY IT: RSVP-INTL Endurance® 8 oz. Stainless Steel Cocktail Glass, $22

Stainless Steel Bar Cart

BUY IT: NewAge Products Outdoor Kitchen Bar Serving Cart, $900

Outdoor Bar Cart

BUY IT: Efird Outdoor Modern Bar Serving Cart, $135

Slate Coasters

BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts Cactus Set of 4 Coasters, $48

Wooden Wine Trough

BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts Wooden Wine Trough, $128

We're not calling you Martha Stewart or anything, but this will get you pretty darn close (just sayin'.)

—Originally published July 5, 2018, at 2:10 p.m. PT

