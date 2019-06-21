8 National Selfie Day Must-Haves

by Katherine Riley | Fri., 21 Jun. 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
To anyone active on social media, it seems like every day is selfie day. But National Selfie Day is indeed a real thing. The smalliday was created by DJ Rick McNeely in Arlington, Texas, on June 21, 2014, and has been snapping annually ever since. Make sure to enter the holiday's 2019 Best Selfie Contest.
To give you a head-start on the competition, we've picked out everything you need to make your selfie pop. From beauty products designed to enhance selfies to light rings and tripods. Happy snapping!
The name says it all! This product's proprietary blend of powders work to achieve close-up perfection in photos.
Rechargeable with a USB cord, this light ring is a best-seller on Amazon.
This quick-absorbing, invisible primer offers multi-spectrum protection from environmental and electronic exposure.
This four-step skincare routine will leave you glowing and glossy.
This high-end selfie stick supports DSLR cameras as well as cellphones.
This neutral eyeshadow collection comes with a deluxe-size sample of 24 Hour Photo Finish Eyeshadow Primer to lock in color, plus a step-by-step guide with tips for six different eye shapes.
This brightening moisturizer and eye crème collection instantly hydrates skin and leaves a smooth canvas for makeup.
The dimmable ring light colors features three lighting modes, and each lighting mode has 11 adjustable brightnesses to choose from. The adjustable tripod stand is compatible with most cellphones and can be used as a selfie stick.
