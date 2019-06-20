Ariana Grande is setting the record straight.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer tweeted the list of new dates added to her Sweetener World Tour. While many fans were excited about the announcement, others were disappointed to see that all the extra shows were scheduled to take place in the United States.

"I just can't understand why she's literally doing 4-5 shows in a STATE instead of going to other countries," one fan tweeted. "It really makes no sense to me."

Even though the Grammy winner had previously noted she was adding U.S. dates specifically, she decided to take a moment to address the follower's frustration.

"The truth is: European leg is going to be a big step," she tweeted. "I'm really excited about it and grateful to do it! but since you're asking, this is simply the best I'm capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what's best for my health rn. love u!"