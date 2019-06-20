Who Do We Have to Thank for All The Hills: New Beginnings Drama?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 1:23 PM

It may be New Beginnings for The Hills, but it sure sounds like the drama at the heart of the show will be very familiar to MTV viewers.

"Brody and Spencer," Brandon Lee told E! News about who butt heads the most during the revival.

"There's always that Brody and Spencer kind of thing that was from the past. It's sort of morphed over into this show as well, this season," Brody Jenner told us about his conflicts. "There's definitely some turmoil between [Spencer Pratt] and I, [Stephanie Pratt] and I…"

"Audrina and you, me and you," Brandon said. "You got into it with everybody!"

Watch

Audrina Patridge Tells Who's the Troublemaker on Hills Reboot

"Not by choice," Brody said. "But apparently people, you know, had it out for me, so yeah, sometimes you've got to defend yourself."

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast, including Whitney Port and Stephanie Pratt all about the drama that Heidi Montag and Spencer bring to the show. Below, get the lowdown on what else you can expect.

The Hills New Beginnings Logo

MTV

When It's Premiering

The reboot is set to make its debut June 24, 2019.

Per MTV, The Hills: New Beginnings "will reunite original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles." 

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Who's Back

Returning stars include Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Justin "Bobby" Brescia.

Lauren Conrad, Spencer Pratt, The Hills

MTV

MIA from the Reboot

Don't expect to see original star Lauren Conrad or her replacement Kristin Cavallari appear on the show. Lauren, who was the Laguna Beach star responsible for The Hills existing in the first place, has been happy to leave reality TV behind, while Kristin, her former LB nemesis who took over as the show's lead in season five, has her own reality show on E!, Very Cavallari.

Lauren's BFF Lo Bosworth also has no interest in returning for the reboot. "I don't want any association with any of those people," she said on her Lady Lovin' podcast. "The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for...they were all just my f--king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b."

Mischa Barton

BACKGRID

Welcome to The Hills, B--ch

What do you do when both of your former leading ladies are not returning? You find your new star. And who better to be The Hills: New Beginnings' new lead than Mischa Barton, who starred in The O.C., the show that inspired the creation of Laguna Beach (The Real O.C., natch), which lead to The Hills. So meta!

"The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills," Mischa, whose most recent TV appearance was a short stint on Dancing With the Stars, captioned an Instagram post about her casting. "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

Pamela Anderson, Brandon Thomas Lee

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The New Guy in Town

Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, is also set to join the show as a new cast member. Brandon is an actor and model, who recently appeared alongside Noah Centineo in Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

This past summer, Brandon, 22, and Tommy made headlines when they publicly feuded on social media.

"The Hills Have Eyes," he wrote on Instagram of joining the show. "Let's get ready for a ride!!!"

Brody Jenner, Mischa Barton, Brandon Thomas Lee

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Brian Ach/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

How It'll Tie Together

According to our sources, Brody is going to be the bridge between the original series' cast and the new cast members, as he knows both Mischa and Brandon.

"I think they're keeping it as real as possible," Frankie, who was a recurring presence on the original series, told Us Weekly after Barton's casting was announced. "I know Brody used to be friends with her, but I only met her once 10, 12 years ago maybe—back in the day when she was on The O.C. It'll be interesting the way they bring her into our cast and into our friendships because we're all really tight with each other. But in the end, I think we have a really cool dynamic between all of us."

We tried to find any other links between the returning and new stars and didn't find much. (Most just recently started following each other on Instagram.)

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter

Instagram

So Many SOs

Other faces fans can expect to see appear on the show are the spouses of The Hills men, including Kaitlynn Carter (Brody's wife), Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

As for Whitney's husband Tim Rosenman? "He doesn't necessarily want to be on it," she told E! News, "but he's really supportive and wants me to do it."

Spencer Pratt, Son, Baby, Gunner Stone

Instagram

The Next Gen

While Speidi's son Gunner, who accompanied the couple to the 2018 MTV VMAs, is sure to make an appearance, don't expect to see all of the cast member's offspring on-screen.

In an Instagram post, Audrina's ex-husband Corey Bohan shares his wishes to have their daughter not be part of the reboot. "I refuse to think it's ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV," he wrote on Instagram. "Not just my child but anyone's for that matter."

Whitney, however, told E! News that he son Sonny "will pop up here and there because he exists in my life." But she added, "I don't want him to be plastered all over the TV."

Kyle Massey

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation

Welcome Kyle Massey? Not So Fast

Some reports have said that That's So Raven star will be joining the cast. Other reports have said he is not. The truth is a mystery. (We're hearing it's not happening, FWIW!)

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt

Mischa Barton/Instagram

First Look at the New Cast

Mischa recently posted a photo with her new costars Audrina and Stephanie, giving us our first look at the past and future of the MTV hit colliding. (Your inner-early-aughts teen-self is surely screaming right now.) 

The Hills

MTV

The New Audrina

"There's like everything and more. I feel like this time around there's so much more drama, and I feel like everyone's so much more comfortable with each other...You guys are in for a wild ride," Audrina told us.

Expect lots of drama as the cast rehashes old, unresolved wounds. But now that many of The Hills stars are parents, things are different.

"If someone's going to fight and start gossiping, it's like OK, I'm not even giving this energy. Have fun," Audrina told us. "But then again, you want to stand your ground and voice your opinions. I know when to walk away."

The Hills

MTV

Audrina and Bobby...Again?

The trailer for the revived series features Audrina and Justin Bobby once again getting flirty. Does it go beyond that? Tune in...

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.

