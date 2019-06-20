Haters, take note: Don't mess with Chrissy Teigen.

The 33-year-old model put her critics in their place on Wednesday after she was shamed for taking her daughter Luna to her first dentist appointment at age 3.

The feedback started after Teigen posted a series of videos and photos from the appointment on Instagram. While many followers complimented the Lip Sync Battle host on her cute footage, others criticized her decision to not take her daughter for a checkup earlier.

"What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a [year] old," one person wrote, per USA Today, in a since-deleted comment.

"I've always heard at least by age 1 or within 6 months after the first tooth erupts," reportedly added another. "Luna definitely should have seen a dentist multiple times by now as kids should go twice a year!"

However, it looks like the mother of two was unfazed by these critiques.

"Was waiting for this," Teigen replied. "U guys never fail me."

Of course, many followers soon came to her defense and hit back at the trolls.

"Chrissy, don't worry about what others say. Your kids look happy and healthy," part of one follower's response read.

"For the people shaming you, this is ridiculous!" wrote another. "Different practices have different recommendations for first dental visits and it doesn't concern you. So why do you feel the need to criticize a fellow mom? Spread kindness!"