The Game of Thrones finale was a surprise for many fans—but not for Artem Chigvintsev and Daniel Bryan.

Nikki Bella admitted she spoiled the ending for both her main man and Brie Bella's husband on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

It all happened back in May when the four of them were in Napa Valley, Calif. for BottleRock. Brie's hubby was playing with their daughter, Birdie, when Nikki asked him if he could believe who ended up on the throne.

"I'm like, 'Oh, Jon Snow, he, like, put a dagger in the Queen of Dragons' heart,'" Nikki recalled. "He looked at me and, like, wanted to cry."

That's when Jimmy Fallon called out the WWE star for ruining the ending for his viewers who still hadn't seen the show.

"You just spoiled it for millions of people," the host said with a laugh.

"Oh my gosh, you guys! I'm sorry!" Nikki said once she realized what she'd done.