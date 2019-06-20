K-pop Group, TXT to Hold Performances At Japan's Top Fashion Shows

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 3:39 AM
The latest K-pop group to debut under Big Hit Entertainment, TXT will be performing in Japan for the first time.
Today, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the five-member rookie boy group will be performing at two fashion festivals in Japan this summer. Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are all set to perform at Japanese label, Kansai collection's Fall/Winter 2019 fashion show on 27 August.
The group will also be performing at Tokyo Girls Collection's Fall/Winter 2019 runway show on 27 September. The two performances will be TXT's first official showing in Japan. Furthermore, TXT is the first Korean act to ever perform in both of the aforementioned fashion shows.
The group made a statement expressing their excitement for both shows, stating, "We are nervous and excited to be visiting Japan for the first time since our debut. We're honoured to be able to perform at the Kansai Collection and the Tokyo Girls Collection. We will prepare hard to show you good things and cool performances, so please look forward to it."
TXT has recently wrapped up their first US showcase tour and will be back in New York on 6 July for KCON 2019, one of the biggest K-pop festivals in the states.
Here's to TXT's continued success!
