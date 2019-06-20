K-pop Group, TXT to Hold Performances At Japan's Top Fashion Shows

The latest K-pop group to debut under Big Hit Entertainment, TXT will be performing in Japan for the first time.

Today, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the five-member rookie boy group will be performing at two fashion festivals in Japan this summer. Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are all set to perform at Japanese label, Kansai collection's Fall/Winter 2019 fashion show on 27 August.

The group will also be performing at Tokyo Girls Collection's Fall/Winter 2019 runway show on 27 September. The two performances will be TXT's first official showing in Japan. Furthermore, TXT is the first Korean act to ever perform in both of the aforementioned fashion shows.