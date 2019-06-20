K-pop Group, TXT to Hold Performances At Japan's Top Fashion Shows

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 3:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The latest K-pop group to debut under Big Hit Entertainment, TXT will be performing in Japan for the first time. 

Today, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the five-member rookie boy group will be performing at two fashion festivals in Japan this summer. Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are all set to perform at Japanese label, Kansai collection's Fall/Winter 2019 fashion show on 27 August. 

The group will also be performing at Tokyo Girls Collection's Fall/Winter 2019 runway show on 27 September. The two performances will be TXT's first official showing in Japan. Furthermore, TXT is the first Korean act to ever perform in both of the aforementioned fashion shows. 

Read

10 Things You Didn't Know About K-Pop Boy Band, TXT

The group made a statement expressing their excitement for both shows, stating, "We are nervous and excited to be visiting Japan for the first time since our debut. We're honoured to be able to perform at the Kansai Collection and the Tokyo Girls Collection. We will prepare hard to show you good things and cool performances, so please look forward to it."

TXT has recently wrapped up their first US showcase tour and will be back in New York on 6 July for KCON 2019, one of the biggest K-pop festivals in the states. 

Here's to TXT's continued success! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean singers , K-pop , Asia , Korean Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
James Corden

Oh Là Là! James Corden Performs Les Misérables as a Crosswalk Musical

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Tackle Tabloid Rumors in the Most Hilarious Way

Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Granger Smith Shares New Details From Late Son's Drowning Accident in Emotional Video

Stranger Things, Season 3

Stranger Things Refresher: Where the Show Left Off in Season 2

Rihanna

Rihanna Reveals How "Body Fluctuations" Influenced Her New Fenty Collection

Jed Wyatt, Haley Stevens, The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt's Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Why She Came Forward With Cheating Claim

Charles Melton, Valentino Show, Paris Mens Fashion Week

Charles Melton, Maluma & More Celebs Wear Electrifying Outfits at Paris Fashion Week Men's

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.