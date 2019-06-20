EXO's Baekhyun Teases Details Of His Solo Album Debut

EXO's vocalist, Baekhyun has released more details regarding his first solo debut.

His highly anticipated mini-album is titled City Lights and will consist of six tracks. The solo mini-album will be officially released on 10 July at 6PM KST, so EXO-Ls, it's time to mark your calendars!

For those who are afraid of missing the date, not to worry! Pre-orders for City Lights begins officially today, 20 June. So you can be immediately notified once the mini-album is released.

Along with these details, Baekhyun also released his first teaser image for City Lights. It portrays a rather dark and gloomy mood, while showcasing his strong neckline.

Check out the teaser photo below: