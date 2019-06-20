ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo & Shin Se-Kyung Talk About Their Upcoming Drama

Another interesting nugget of information in the interview? Cha revealed that he lost two kilograms for the role, explaining, "[My character] lives a secluded life, so he's awkward about everything. I really want to show people how he matures after meeting Goo Hae-Ryung and going through a lot of different experiences. Because Lee Rim (character name) is cute and naive, I was inspired by my younger brother and ASTRO's youngest member, Sanha."

Cha also talked about his current life motto when facing the challenge of his first ever historical drama role, the idol replied, "a person who knows how to be grateful is truly happy" and "know thyself."

"I want to go through a lot of different experiences and help others have faith in me," Cha said.

Judging from the trailers, Cha and Shin portrayed great chemistry onscreen. We certainly can't wait to see these two gorgeous actors to grace our television screens and begin their historical romance.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung is set to premiere on 17 July. Check out the teaser photos here!