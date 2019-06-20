ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo & Shin Se-Kyung Talk About Their Upcoming Drama

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 20 Jun. 2019 12:53 AM

22-year-old vocalist of K-pop boy group ASTRO, the dashing Cha Eun-Woo and 28-year-old actress, Shin Se-Kyung show off their incredible visuals on the cover of fashion magazine Singles. In the accompanying interview, the two leads share their experiences filming their upcoming historical drama, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung

The romantic drama tells the love story of protagonist Goo Hae-Ryung (played by Shin) who is an aspiring palace historian and the lonely prince Lee Rim (played by Cha). Goo Ha-Ryung has a modern mindset despite being in a conservative time period and longs for equality in society. The two meet and an unlikely romance blooms. 

Your First Look at Gorgeous Drama Couple, Shin Se-Kyung and Cha Eun-Woo

In the Singles interview, Shin reveals why she decided to take on this project after starring in many historical dramas previously, such as Queen Seondeok and Deep Rooted Tree. "The script was very refreshing and tightly written. Not only the characters, but the overall balance of the story flowed well," she said, "The script brought out the uniqueness in each character, but also created a good ensemble cast."

When asked about the type of characters she liked and would go for, the actress replied, "Charlize Theron's acting in Monster really left an impression on me. I really liked the way she approached that role as an actress. That's why I am attracted to female characters who aren't typical."

Another interesting nugget of information in the interview? Cha revealed that he lost two kilograms for the role, explaining, "[My character] lives a secluded life, so he's awkward about everything. I really want to show people how he matures after meeting Goo Hae-Ryung and going through a lot of different experiences. Because Lee Rim (character name) is cute and naive, I was inspired by my younger brother and ASTRO's youngest member, Sanha."

Cha also talked about his current life motto when facing the challenge of his first ever historical drama role, the idol replied, "a person who knows how to be grateful is truly happy" and "know thyself."

"I want to go through a lot of different experiences and help others have faith in me," Cha said. 

Judging from the trailers, Cha and Shin portrayed great chemistry onscreen. We certainly can't wait to see these two gorgeous actors to grace our television screens and begin their historical romance. 

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung is set to premiere on 17 July. Check out the teaser photos here!

