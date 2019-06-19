Kit Harington is back to living life as usual in London.

The Game of Thrones star was spotted in the English city on Monday, where he looks healthier than ever. He braved the summer heat in a pair of jeans and a blue t-shirt.

It's been just weeks since it was revealed that Kit had checked into a treatment center to get some much-needed R&R following the conclusion of Game of Thrones. At the time, his rep confirmed, "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

A source later told E! News that the end of the HBO series was a source of great sadness in the actor's life. "He has felt lost since the show ended. It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair," a source explained.