Wed., 19 Jun. 2019

Cardi B

Cardi B left little to the imagination at MigosTakeOff's surprise birthday party on Tuesday night.

The female rapper wore a black mesh mini dress that showed off her black bra and thong. She attended the bash, held in downtown Los Angeles, with husband and trio member Offset. Third rapper Quavo was also there.

TakeOff, who turned 25, received a three-tier purple frosted birthday cake covered in lollipops and other candy. The cake and the party was dubbed "TakeOff's Drank Factory," a parody of Willy Wonka's factory from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Signature themed cocktails such as "Trippyland" (Martell Blue Swift cognac, triple sec, cranberry juice and orange juice) and "Soul Plane" (Martell Blue Swift cognac, bitters and club soda with an orange wheel) were served.

Guests also enjoyed sugary sodas, candy and chicken wings.

"I eat it all," Cardi B wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a video of a plate of half-eaten wings.

Cardi B Talks Lipo, Met Gala, New Line & Baby Archie

"Thank God for another year and a family I couldn't ask more support from," TakeOff wrote on his Instagram Story.

Quavo also shared videos from the party.

"D R A N K F A C T O R Y Surprise Take U Deserve It!!! @yrntakeoff," he wrote on Instagram.

